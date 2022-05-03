Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) Short Interest Up 20.5% in April

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,080,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the March 31st total of 28,290,000 shares. Approximately 13.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other Mullen Automotive news, Director Kent Puckett sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $55,833.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan New sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $25,746.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,611 shares of company stock worth $1,159,733 over the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mullen Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mullen Automotive stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. 1,441,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,124,688. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions.

