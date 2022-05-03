MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 475 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CDK Global by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDK. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

CDK Global stock opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.85. CDK Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.02.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 60.45% and a return on equity of 66.55%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

