MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,500 shares, an increase of 44.9% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 451.9 days.

Shares of MTYFF opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. MTY Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $56.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.96.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTYFF. TD Securities dropped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.17.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

