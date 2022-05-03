M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $193.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $193.88.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after acquiring an additional 446,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,271 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after acquiring an additional 66,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after acquiring an additional 79,662 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $168.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,857. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $128.46 and a 52-week high of $186.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.92.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.67%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

