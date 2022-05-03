mStable USD Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 2nd. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.06 million and approximately $40,386.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,530.46 or 1.00105432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00046886 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000822 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.