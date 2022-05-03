MotaCoin (MOTA) Market Cap Tops $249,544.39

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MotaCoin has a market cap of $249,544.39 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MotaCoin Coin Profile

MotaCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 70,395,840 coins and its circulating supply is 55,164,551 coins. The official website for MotaCoin is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

