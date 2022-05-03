Morgan Stanley Cuts Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target to €22.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEYGet Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

VLEEY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Valeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

