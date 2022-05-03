Morgan Stanley Cuts Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Price Target to €22.00

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €23.00 ($24.21) to €22.00 ($23.16) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €27.00 ($28.42) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €23.00 ($24.21) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Valeo from €35.00 ($36.84) to €25.00 ($26.32) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on Valeo from €23.00 ($24.21) to €19.00 ($20.00) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.71.

VLEEY stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. Valeo has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $17.53.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

