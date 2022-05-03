Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 579 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $8,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after purchasing an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.30.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $11.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.48. The stock had a trading volume of 794,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,292. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $329.69 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $373.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.61.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

