Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 346 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GS traded up $4.24 on Tuesday, reaching $314.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,567,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,100. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $329.03 and its 200-day moving average is $365.19. The stock has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $18.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.94.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

