Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 16,973 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,973 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $14,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 92,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 186,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,727,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 23,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,269,100 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,055. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.12 and its 200 day moving average is $144.81. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

