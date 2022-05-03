Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,444 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $24,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $198.46. 826,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.55. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.17 and a fifty-two week high of $241.06.

