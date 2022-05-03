Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.22. 546,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,946. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.21 and a 52-week high of $21.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25.

