Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $11,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,515,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6,213.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 315,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after purchasing an additional 310,660 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,412,531 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

