Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after buying an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $15.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,346.68. 1,241,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,308. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,625.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,761.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,193.62 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,306.23.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 549,698 shares of company stock valued at $20,324,689. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.