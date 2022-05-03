Montag A & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,880 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $7,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CDW by 560.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in CDW by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.68. 1,316,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,894. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $159.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 115.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 28.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

In other CDW news, insider Albert Joseph Miralles, Jr. acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.96 per share, with a total value of $300,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

