Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.83 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $435.58 and its 200 day moving average is $468.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $681,904.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

