Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.83 EPS

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.83, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $410.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.47. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.