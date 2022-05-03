Monness Crespi & Hardt Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,700.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $4,500.00 to $3,700.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,700.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $3,800.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3,811.67.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,490.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,046.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3,219.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,367.50 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($7.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by ($16.89). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 49.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total value of $699,504.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $3,339,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,397 shares of company stock worth $10,641,586 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 994 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.