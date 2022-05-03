MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives $493.65 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $493.65.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,167 shares of company stock worth $56,652,131 over the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,353,000 after acquiring an additional 37,116 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MongoDB by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,324,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,662,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,390,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,904,000 after buying an additional 56,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MDB stock traded down $15.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,281,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $383.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

