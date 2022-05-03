Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec lowered shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MYSRF stock remained flat at $$2.84 on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

