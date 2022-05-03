MobileGo Price Hits $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (MGO)

MobileGo (MGO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, MobileGo has traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar. One MobileGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. MobileGo has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $69,610.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MobileGo Profile

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its launch date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

