Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 911,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,231 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $60,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $88.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

