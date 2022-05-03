Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 82,000 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930,980 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.14% of eBay worth $61,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the third quarter valued at $457,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 40.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,794 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $292,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,405 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter valued at about $55,080,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in eBay by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,351,756 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $156,392,000 after purchasing an additional 573,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in eBay by 1,588.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 575,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $38,262,000 after purchasing an additional 541,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $53.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.57. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Argus reduced their target price on eBay from $88.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.88.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

