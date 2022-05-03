Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,436 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,767 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,436 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $50,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 126 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.33.

NYSE MSI opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.54 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.01 and its 200 day moving average is $240.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.