Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 465 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 338,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Sun Communities worth $71,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 2.3% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

SUI opened at $170.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 113.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JMP Securities began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.78.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $88,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

