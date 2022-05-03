Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 44,150 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 44,150 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lyft were worth $23,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYFT. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $205,900,000 after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Lyft by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after acquiring an additional 640,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after acquiring an additional 484,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 220.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 348,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $14,872,000 after purchasing an additional 239,565 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYFT. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lyft from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.79. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average of $40.89.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

