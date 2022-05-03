Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $28,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MSCI by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 9,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $423.75 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $410.92 and a 52 week high of $679.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $487.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.13. The company has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

