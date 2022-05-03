Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,639,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,456 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.3% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 29,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 34,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 900,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

