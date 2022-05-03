Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 38,235 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of CGI worth $24,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 272.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $79.81 on Tuesday. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.25 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

