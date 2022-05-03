Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $26,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $417.54 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.29 and its 200 day moving average is $465.07.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

