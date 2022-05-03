Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at $733,486,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $418,193,000 after purchasing an additional 361,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $667,772,000 after purchasing an additional 128,163 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,046,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,177,771,000 after buying an additional 123,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.36.

NOC opened at $438.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.58 and a 200 day moving average of $402.89. The stock has a market cap of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

