Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $54.06 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,172 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Waters worth $54,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after purchasing an additional 103,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after purchasing an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Waters by 16.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 928,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after purchasing an additional 134,304 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Waters by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAT opened at $302.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $313.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Waters Co. has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 239.12% and a net margin of 24.87%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.83.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

