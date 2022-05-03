Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $23.88 Million Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,672 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,488 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $23,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PHM opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.61 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

