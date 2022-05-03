Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 659 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $51,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $432.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $550.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $611.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.01 and a 1-year high of $825.62.
CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $850.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $599.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $792.00 to $563.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.40.
Charter Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
