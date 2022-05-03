Mirrored iShares Silver Trust One Day Volume Hits $270,985.00 (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $270,985.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $22.70 or 0.00059967 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 200.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.94 or 0.00219111 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00039167 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.82 or 0.00432793 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72,119.47 or 1.90535901 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 407,417 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.