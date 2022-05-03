Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Achieves Market Cap of $11.47 Million

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Mirrored Apple has a total market cap of $11.47 million and $494,657.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mirrored Apple has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be purchased for $192.41 or 0.00501840 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001609 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 200.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.54 or 0.00220501 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.04 or 0.00456527 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00039090 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71,884.49 or 1.87488423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 59,605 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the exchanges listed above.

