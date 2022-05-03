Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives $172.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRTX. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MRTX traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.38. 765,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,318. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.48. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $195.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day moving average of $117.54.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

