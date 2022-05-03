Mint Club (MINT) Market Cap Achieves $7.17 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $1.94 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

