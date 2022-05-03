Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 241 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $49.92. 15,826,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,699,799. The company has a market capitalization of $207.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.