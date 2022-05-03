Methanex (TSE:MX) Earns Buy Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a C$65.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$60.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a hold rating and issued a C$66.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.64.

TSE MX opened at C$65.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37. Methanex has a one year low of C$37.85 and a one year high of C$71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$66.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.18.

In related news, Director Mark Allard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$947,660. Also, Director Vanessa James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.15, for a total value of C$511,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,415,508.60. Insiders have sold 11,600 shares of company stock worth $798,048 over the last quarter.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

