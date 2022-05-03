Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 1.2% of Heritage Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.21. 869,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,637,804. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $572.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.80.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $101,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,956 shares of company stock worth $1,692,026. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

