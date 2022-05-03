Meridian Network Price Hits $0.0127 on Top Exchanges (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. Meridian Network has a market cap of $138,588.55 and $236.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00247360 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004100 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $717.60 or 0.01865375 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004057 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

