MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy to C$16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.09.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded up C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$20.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,777,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,472. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of C$6.57 and a 1 year high of C$21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.36.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post 2.8910929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sorin Bujor sold 18,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.80, for a total transaction of C$327,521.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at C$30,794.17. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 18,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.02, for a total transaction of C$321,882.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$263,656.82. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 285,332 shares of company stock worth $5,017,674.

About MEG Energy (Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.