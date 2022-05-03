MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) PT Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 289,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,563. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $16.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

