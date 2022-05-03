Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.60-16.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $15.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.

NYSE:MED traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,186. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast has a one year low of $161.44 and a one year high of $336.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.64 and its 200-day moving average is $195.76.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,582.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,567.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.