McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. decreased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,040 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4,257.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 126,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,238,000 after purchasing an additional 123,452 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% in the third quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.1% in the third quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 64,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MKC. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $97.48. 30,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.48 and its 200-day moving average is $93.99. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.73.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

