M&C Saatchi (SAA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA – Get Rating) will announce its Final earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd.

LON SAA traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 195 ($2.44). 170,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,039. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05. M&C Saatchi has a 1-year low of GBX 119.07 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.62). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.27. The company has a market cap of £238.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.78.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.50) price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

