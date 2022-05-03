Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus (Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.