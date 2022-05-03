Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in April

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the March 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Maximus stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $72.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maximus has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $94.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.70.
Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.32. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Maximus will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MMS. StockNews.com began coverage on Maximus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Maximus by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus (Get Rating)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
