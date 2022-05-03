Maxim Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI)

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Maxim Group currently has a $85.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.54. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 542,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,095 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 445,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,249,000 after acquiring an additional 112,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,122,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.