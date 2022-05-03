Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,479,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $12,596,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 140.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $11,779,000 after buying an additional 8,868 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSLA traded up $38.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $909.25. 21,177,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,582,363. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $940.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $988.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.